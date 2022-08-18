DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a driver who led them on a high-speed chase last week explained that he couldn’t stop because he was late for the minor league baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
Noah J. Wilson, 18, of Cedar Rapids, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with eluding.
Court documents state that an Iowa State Patrol trooper in the median of U.S. 20 about a mile west of Dyersville at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 9 clocked an eastbound vehicle driven by Wilson traveling 107 mph. As the trooper started to pursue the vehicle, he saw it swerve between cars, then exit the highway and travel south on a gravel road.
A state patrol aircraft observed the vehicle running a stop sign at the exit ramp and increasing its speed, documents state. The trooper followed the vehicle south on 330th Avenue. Wilson eventually pulled over just north of 235th Street, south of Dyersville.
The trooper “asked (Wilson) why he was running from me and he said he was late for the baseball game at the Field of Dreams,” according to documents. That night, minor league teams the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits were squaring off in the temporary stadium adjacent to the movie site.
Wilson asked the trooper if he would still be able to attend the game. The trooper told Wilson that he instead would be going to jail.
Wilson also was cited with speeding-21 mph or over speed limit and failure to obey a stop sign.