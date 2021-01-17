Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto hired Dan Poster as a controller.
Kunkel & Associates announced:
Dan Olson was hired as an account executive for the commercial and benefits department.
Kayla Wedewer was hired as a claim counselor for the benefits department.
Molly Mueller has been promoted to senior benefit manager.
Lauren Minert has been promoted to human resources manager.
Ashley Noonan has been promoted to senior account manager.
Dawn Close is the recipient of the Tim Kunkel Character Award for 2020. The award recognizes exemplified professionalism, leadership, compassion, hard work and sense of humor. The award is presented to an employee who closely portrays Tim’s character.
Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Board of Directors:
Officers: President, Gerb Smith, of Smith Home Gallery & Cabinet Works; Vice president, Joel Mozena, of Mozena Construction; Treasurer, John Cook, of Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.; Secretary, Rick Barton, of Barton Construction & Painting; and Social director, Angie Arensdorf, of Gebhard’s Kitchen & Bath.
Board members: Mark Ernst, of Black Hills Energy; Brian Bowles, of Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.; Phil Brennan, retired from Dubuque Bank & Trust; TJ Runde, of Runde Electric; and Fred Kuhl, of Top Notch Plumbing, Heating & Electrical.
Executive Director: Julie Kinsella. •
Kendall Hunt Publishing announced the promotion of Lynn Molony to K12 director of institutional publishing.
Premier Bank promoted:
Mat Langenberg to executive vice president, senior lender.
Molly Valaskey to senior vice president, retail banking officer.
Kevin Corpstein to network administrator.
Per Mar Security promoted Brian Duffy to chief operating officer.
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program has named Ron Axtell its Dubuque County outreach director. Axtell will oversee the coordination of resources and community engagement for Hawkeye Area Community Action programs in the county.