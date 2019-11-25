One of Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughters will serve as University of Wisconsin-Platteville's distinguished lecturer in the spring.
The university recently announced that Bernice King, the executive director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, will speak on April 21 on campus. Her 45-minute lecture will be followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session, according to a press release.
King is the youngest daughter of civil rights activists Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. She was 5 when her father was assassinated in 1968. She is the author of “Hard Questions, Hard Answers: Sermons and Speeches” and is the director of the center founded in 1968 by her mother.