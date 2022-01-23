EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque officials are considering hiring additional employees to curtail overtime and begin training replacements in the city’s police and public works departments.
The matter was discussed at a recent City Council meeting. Council Member Chad Biermeier said he recently read an article citing the dangers of overwork for police officers, such as reduced mental awareness, impaired decision-making and decreased physical performance.
“Do you feel like the Police Department is adequately resourced so that you can avoid some of these issues of fatigue?” he asked Police Chief Luke Kovacic.
Kovacic said the six officers in his department recorded about 2,200 hours of overtime in 2021, which is roughly equivalent to what one full-time employee would work annually.
“To be adequately staffed to handle the call volumes that we’re seeing now, a seventh person would be great,” Kovacic said, noting that the department dealt with nearly 3,000 law enforcement calls in 2021.
The public works department also seeks to bolster its five-person staff, as four of its employees are within five to 10 years of retirement. The department must have staff members who hold state licenses in wastewater and water management, which can take four to six years to receive.
“We are going to have to hire somebody soon because this job, you don’t just pick it up in one year,” said Public Works Director Mark Fluhr.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the base cost per city employee, including benefits, is $81,000.
“There’s no doubt that I could justify (adding staff to) each department right now, just from the stress, the overwork, the workload, the training we need to get done,” he said. “But … we’re not in a position just to say we’re going to add $162,000 in wages (for a police officer and a public works staffer) without figuring out how we’re going to pay for it.”
Kovacic and Herrig said that even if the police department were to add an employee, overtime costs would not be entirely eliminated due to the need for officers to appear at court hearings in Galena.
“Whenever there’s a citation issued and it goes to court, the arresting officer needs to appear,” Herrig said after the meeting. “ … They’re scheduled to work their normal shifts on patrol every week, so any court activity would be above and beyond their normal shift, which results in overtime.”
He said he has asked Kovacic to provide an estimate of what the city might pay in court-related overtime costs if a seventh officer were added. This figure will be used in planning the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, which must be approved by the end of April.
Council Member Jeff Burgmeier said he feels that hiring additional public works employees is particularly urgent due to training requirements.
“I think as far as public works, the way it sounds, we’ve got to really get going on that one,” he said.