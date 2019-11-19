Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster is hosting an open house in celebration of Wisconsin Rural Health Day, according to a press release.
The free event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the hospital at 507 S. Monroe St. It will feature complimentary screenings, tours and a chance to meet staff.
A 6 p.m. program will recognize area medical and Med Flight staff, emergency medical services workers, firefighters and police officers.
For more information, call 608-723-3223.