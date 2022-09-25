When couple Kate Parks and Todd Schmidt, of Dubuque, learned of the shootings at Maquoketa Caves State Park in July, they were shocked. When they learned hours later that the victims were close family members, they were devastated.
Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, all of Cedar Falls, were shot and killed July 22 at their campsite. Tyler Schmidt was Todd Schmidt’s cousin.
“We thought, how could this possibly be real? How could it happen in a beautiful sanctuary like that, and how could something like that happen to them?” said Kate Parks, president of the Dubuque Community School Board.
That’s the story she shared Saturday with a crowd of around 60 people gathered outside the Dubuque Dream Center to oppose a controversial firearms amendment that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
If passed, the measure would add the right “to keep and bear arms” to Iowa’s state constitution as well as require any gun restrictions be subject to “strict scrutiny,” the highest standard of judicial review.
Opponents argue the amendment would make it harder to pass “common sense” gun control measures and put public safety at risk, while those in support of the measure say the move is necessary to protect Iowans’ gun rights from infringement.
Many people wore orange at the Dubuque event, the color associated with the movement to eradicate gun violence. Ahead of the speeches, people could write their reason for attending on small squares of paper that were then hung up around the space.
Beth Wright said she attended because she worries for kids facing the risk of gun violence in schools. This year, there have been 30 school shootings that resulted in injuries or deaths, including a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people.
“We shouldn’t be afraid to go to work or go to school,” said Wright, a para-educator at Prescott Elementary. “... I’m not necessarily against guns, but we need better protections.”
Opponents’ biggest qualm with the ballot measure is the requirement that gun laws be subject to strict scrutiny, which they say goes above and beyond the requirements of the Second Amendment.
Iowa Firearms Coalition board member Richard Rogers said the strict scrutiny issue is functionally moot, however, after a recent Supreme Court ruling that requires all gun laws adhere to America’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation,” a standard Rogers considers as strong or stronger than strict scrutiny.
He also pointed out that Iowa is one of just six states without firearm protections in its state constitution and said passage of the amendment is essential to protecting Iowans’ gun rights.
“(Our opponents) say this is a reckless amendment, but what’s reckless about liberty?” Rogers said when reached ahead of the event. “The right to bear arms is a fundamental right, as the Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized.”
March for Our Lives Iowa co-director and event speaker Esha Bolar recognized the ruling Saturday, but said its legal requirements are not as extensive or restrictive as those necessitated under strict scrutiny.
“Strict scrutiny is several steps up from the requirements of the Second Amendment,” said Bolar, 17. The proposed Iowa measure would “make it extremely hard to pass any kind of gun violence prevention policy.”
Parks also expressed concern over the strict scrutiny requirement, which she said would make it harder to prevent tragedies like the one that hit her family. She said she hoped her family’s story would inspire people to vote against the amendment.
“Tyler and Sarah were wonderful people and great parents,” she said. “They cared about others, … and they would speak out against this measure if they were here to do so.”
