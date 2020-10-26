U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said a return to Washington, D.C., would reap great benefits for local residents given the levels of influence she has managed to reach in her first two terms.
Bustos is running for re-election representing Illinois’ 17th Congressional District against Republican challenger Ester Joy King. The district includes Jo Daviess County.
Elected to Congress in 2012, Bustos has steadily risen to the point where she now chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She also has a coveted seat on the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, which first drafts Congress’ budget to fund the federal government each year.
She said that last accomplishment in particular has delivered returns for western Illinois.
“That’s given me the ability to help our district in really significant ways, whether that’s making sure a local bank like Apple River State Bank can get the funding, get more than 300 Paycheck Protection Program loans out or making sure (Administrative United States Penitentiary-Thomson) gets fully funded, making sure it is fully staffed.”
The maximum-security federal prison in Thomson, Ill., is a major area employer, with more than 400 staff.
And should the Democrats retain control of Congress in the Nov. 3 election, Bustos is a voice higher up than any in the area as chairwoman of the DCCC, although that seat changes hands frequently.
“I’m the only Midwesterner in senior House leadership,” she said. “Nobody else is sitting at that table.”
That proximity to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Cal., helped move along the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal last year, according to the congresswoman.
“By bringing the speaker to a sit-down, in-person meeting with leaders from the Farm Bureau and family farms from Illinois, my goal was that she walk away from that meeting with a sense of urgency from an agricultural perspective,” she said. “The result was a stronger agreement that helped farmers and labor.”
Bustos said delays were the fault of White House disruptions.
Bustos said a “clear differentiator” with her Republican opponent King is the congresswoman’s experience with health care both before and since the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
“My opponent wants to do away with the ACA with no real plan, just like we’ve seen in recent years,” Bustos said. “I worked in health care for a decade of my life. It was before the Affordable Care Act, during its passage and after. Nothing was going up faster from a cost perspective other than higher education, yet patients weren’t getting any healthier, the outcomes weren’t improving.”
While not perfect, Bustos said, the ACA has greatly improved the landscape of health care costs. She would make sure the ACA stays in place but continue to bolster it with things like the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which she co-sponsored in 2019. That passed the House but has been blocked by the U.S. Senate.