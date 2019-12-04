The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jay F. Krambeck, 58, of 1760 Lawndale St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle at about 1:25 p.m. Monday at his residence.
- Wendell A. Smith, 40, of 632 W. Eighth St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage to his vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of White Street.
- Alexandra M. Wiest, 32, of 701 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 6 a.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging child endangerment.
- Larry O. Scott, 42, of 677 W. Third St., was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts and a warrant out of Appanoose County.
- Celeste N. Gavin, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Alta Vista and Kirkwood streets on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Imelda I. Rife, 79, of 1002 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of an antique cast iron pot worth $3,000 between
- Nov. 27 and 4 p.m. Saturday at her residence.