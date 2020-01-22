Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg pitched his health care plan as the most flexible in the field during a Dubuque campaign stop today.
Buttigieg, who until this year served as mayor of South Bend, Ind., is in the midst of a jam-packed tour in the final days before the Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus. The caucus, which kicks off the presidential primary process, is set for Feb. 3.
Buttigieg is capitalizing on the ongoing U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Republican President Donald Trump, which has pulled three other Democratic hopefuls off the campaign trail.
Speaking at University of Dubuque's Charles and Romona Myers Center, Buttigieg answered wide-ranging questions about health care and how it would be handled under his plan to open Medicare to all who want it.
The crowd numbered more than 300, some of whom were able to ask Buttigieg questions. One woman said she recently had success with a drug that mitigated her mental health conditions, but she had to rely on her parents to cover the $600 price tag.
Buttigieg's answer is to cap monthly spending.
"If there is a therapy that can help something like anxiety, what good does it do to make a family anxious about how they're going to pay for it?" he asked. "We're going to put an out-of-pocket maximum in place."
That maximum would be $250 per month, Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg also said his plan puts some "humility" into the broader Medicare-for-all discussion, while still offering a public option he thinks most people will take.
"In my plan, you get the advantage of purchasing power, scale and competition," he said. "The reason the insurance companies are coming after mine is they don't like competition."
Dubuque residents Bill and Kyle Stumpf welcomed Buttigieg to the stage. The former mayor included some of the Stumpf's recommendations, such as allowing people with disabilities to remain on their parents' insurance plans until they are 46, into his policy platform.