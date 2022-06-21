MANCHESTER, Iowa — A measure that would allow Manchester event-goers to enjoy alcoholic beverages within select city parks cleared its first big hurdle and possibly could be passed in time for the next Music on the Maquoketa event Thursday, July 7.
Given how well attended Manchester’s park system has become and the plethora of community events hosted in them throughout the year, the council has held several discussions at the committee level on changing its current ordinance regulating alcohol consumption in order to allow a different kind of experience.
However, over-consumption of alcohol would still be prohibited.
“This does not allow someone to be intoxicated in the park — that is still against the law,” City Manager Tim Vick said. “If someone is down there having a beer while they’re listening to music or watching the Whitewater Park, that is allowed.”
The proposed ordinance changes also make clear that while alcohol would be allowed in most city parks, it still would be prohibited to consume alcohol in any other public place unless the premises is covered by a liquor control license, wine or beer permit.
The ordinance also explicitly excludes alcohol consumption at Kramer Aquatic Center, Beckman Sports Complex or on any public school property or while attending any public or private school-related function.
Vick did note that the bleachers in Tirrill Park are not considered to be part of the aquatic center.
Kegs also are prohibited, and Vick stressed several times that glass bottles are not allowed either.
Additionally, the ordinance states that “no person shall bring on the premises of any city-owned park or park facility within the city, for the purpose of sale of any alcoholic beverages, including beer. This prohibition does not apply to a community event sponsored by a civic nonprofit organization acting under the terms of a permit.”
Council Member Dean Sherman said his only concern was making sure this ordinance would be enforceable and not too much of an additional burden on the police department, but he ultimately believed that people will be responsible if given the opportunity.
“I think it’s a move in the right direction — people are going to rise to your expectations,” Sherman said. “If we expect them to go out and get drunk, they probably will, but if we expect them to be responsible and give them freedom to exercise good judgment, I think they’ll respond accordingly.”
City Attorney Jim Peters said what is being proposed is within the scope of what several other municipalities allow and also reminded the council that if it finds these new rules are being abused, they always can be revoked.
With the council unanimously passing the first reading of the ordinance change, it is likely the second and third reading would be passed at its June 27 meeting unless there are any major objections from the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.