PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Following delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, construction on a $8.5 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion at Southwest Health is underway in Platteville.
In February, hospital officials made the announcement that the new addition will provide more space for existing services that have outgrown their quarters in light of increased regional demand for primary care, pharmacy, rehabilitation, specialty care and orthopedics.
The addition will be situated on the south side of the hospital and clinic campus. It is the latest major expansion project for the nonprofit health system, which formed in 1985.