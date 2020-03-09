Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Dubuque; East Dubuque, Ill.; and Platteville, Wis.
For more than four decades, Weber Chiropractic Office has been a symbol of stability in downtown East Dubuque.
David Weber opened the practice at 289 Sinsinawa Ave. in 1978, and it has remained at the same location ever since.
After dedicating 42 years to the business, Weber is on the cusp of retirement. However, a new owner is ensuring the longtime practice will live on.
Eric Effertz took ownership of the practice on Jan. 2, changing the moniker to Effertz Chiropractic and Wellness Center.
While filling Weber’s shoes won’t be easy, Effertz has been encouraged by the positive interactions with Weber’s longtime patients.
“They’ve been very open and have allowed me to earn their trust,” he said. “They’ve given me the opportunity to carry on what (Weber) started.”
Over the years, Weber Chiropractic Office carved out a niche by differentiating its services. Weber uses a technique called “instrument manipulation,” which provides relief to clients without the twisting and cracking often associated with chiropractors.
Effertz learned this technique and will continue to offer it to patients.
For now, Weber still works at the practice two days per week. Despite his love for the industry, he looks forward to stepping away and starting a new chapter.
“It’s a rewarding profession, and it feels good when you can help people,” he said. “But I am 69 years old. It is time for me to figure out what I’m doing with the rest of my life.”
Effertz Chiropractic employs five people in addition to Effertz and Weber. As a new owner, Effertz is thankful for the experience the staff brings to the table.
“They know the patients very well,” he said. “Even though I am a new face, the patients can still walk in and see familiar people that they know and love.”
Effertz Chiropractic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays and treats patients on an “appointment-only basis” on Wednesdays. The practice can be reached at 815-747-6548.
AX-THROWING COMES TO PLATTEVILLE
A trendy activity with a “primal” appeal has made its way to southwest Wisconsin.
Throwing 7’s opened at 15 E. Main St. in Platteville during the final week of February. The business offers seven ax-throwing lanes, each allowing customers to toss a hatchet toward a target and accumulate points based on accuracy.
The new business is at least the second of its kind to open in the area in 2020. BustinAxe Throwing Range opened in downtown Dubuque earlier this year.
Adam Alt, the owner of Throwing 7’s, is not surprised to see the activity gaining steam.
“Throwing an ax is soothing,” he said. “It relieves the stress from your day. You can hurl a large metal object and hear that loud, satisfying thud as the ax goes into the wood. It feels almost primal, and it brings people a lot of joy.”
Alt hopes the new business also will be a force for good.
On multiple Wednesdays each month, Throwing 7’s will host events tied to its “Benefiting Those Who Benefit Us” initiative.
The events will aim to build camaraderie among local veterans and first responders. Occasionally, Alt will bring in guest speakers to address the group.
“The idea is to give back to law enforcement, EMS, firefighters and military members,” he said.
Alt noted that Throwing 7’s also sells “veteran-made items,” including custom-made bracelets.
In addition to these products, the business sells axes and T-shirts.
Throwing 7’s is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The business can be reached at 608-732-0541.
SAFETY MILESTONE
Four local truck drivers earned high praise for their impeccable safety records.
Four drivers at Dubuque-based Tucker Freight Lines recently were recognized for racking up millions of “safe miles.”
Bryan Smith and Steve Udelhoven each surpassed 3 million miles, while Mark Bagby and Bob Schmitt reached 2 million.
“Safe miles” indicates that a driver has a “completely clean driving record,” devoid of any crashes or citations, according to Russell Masartis, manager of recruiting and driver relations.
Maintaining a spotless record in no easy task.
“These drivers travel 130,000 miles per year, in all sorts of traffic and all sorts of weather conditions,” Masartis said. “The fact that they haven’t even tapped a bumper over all these years is a great achievement.”
The drivers were honored with a monetary gift from Tucker Freight Lines and a plaque from the trucking firm’s insurance company.
All four employees started with the company when it was known as Art Pape Transfer. They stayed with the firm after it transitioned to Tucker Freight Lines in 2018.
Russell said the milestones are a source of pride for the company.
“For a company our size, it is quite a feat to have four drivers who have been here for so long and have had such great accomplishments,” he said.