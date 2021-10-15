A Dubuque teen recently pleaded not guilty to eight charges in adult court connected to the death of one person and the unrelated stabbing of another.
Jaquez B.L. Pease, 15, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing serious injury, reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, all in relation to the fatal shooting of Robert Powell-Moore, 18, on July 17.
Court documents state that Pease shot Powell-Moore during an altercation in an alley behind 1401 Central Ave. A now-15-year-old girl faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons in connection with the shooting, though her case remains in juvenile court, so her name has not been released.
Pease also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing of Dion Smith, of Dubuque, at his residence on June 20.
Smith is the boyfriend of Pease’s mother. Court documents state that Pease stabbed Smith during an altercation.
Pease’s next hearing in both cases is scheduled for Nov. 29, and his trial date for both cases is set for Dec. 7.