Traffic study public input session

The Asbury public input session discussing the Asbury intersection traffic study will be held at 5:30 pm on Nov. 24 at Asbury City Hall. Seating capacity in the Programming Room is limited and therefore if you plan to attend in person, please email info@cityofasbury.com or call 563-556-7106 to reserve your seat.

To join the meeting online through zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6506402953