Caitlin Daniels (far right), a life coach at Dubuque Senior High School and adviser of the school’s Black Excellence Association, talks with students during a meeting for the group at the school in Dubuque on Wednesday.

 JESSICA REILLY

A small group of students sat around a table in a Dubuque Senior High School office on Wednesday morning, discussing which Black historical figures they would research for a project.

Their adviser, Caitlin Daniels, reminded them to focus on leaders of color who are less well-known, such as Claudette Colvin, who was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a White woman on a bus nine months before Rosa Parks did the same.

