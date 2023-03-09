Caitlin Daniels (far right), a life coach at Dubuque Senior High School and adviser of the school’s Black Excellence Association, talks with students during a meeting for the group at the school in Dubuque on Wednesday.
A small group of students sat around a table in a Dubuque Senior High School office on Wednesday morning, discussing which Black historical figures they would research for a project.
Their adviser, Caitlin Daniels, reminded them to focus on leaders of color who are less well-known, such as Claudette Colvin, who was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a White woman on a bus nine months before Rosa Parks did the same.
“I feel like the only ones we really learn in school are Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr.” said freshman Keana Williams.
Her classmates nodded in agreement.
“May he rest in peace, but I know more about that man than he knows about himself,” added freshman Tavi Shaw, to laughter from the group.
Daniels leaned in.
“So this is what this (project) is about — not to take away from the importance of them, but to also realize that’s not the only story that needs to be told,” she said.
The students are members of Senior’s Black Excellence Association, a group the district launched earlier this semester. Similar clubs have also begun meeting at Hempstead High School and the district’s Alta Vista Campus.
Jawanza Evans, equity and human resources specialist for the district, said staff have been working for about a year to get the groups up and running.
She said the Black Excellence Associations hope to “promote awareness, appreciation and understanding of Black culture,” as well as provide a supportive environment for Black students in the district.
“When students feel a part of their school building and classroom culture, it translates into how motivated and how successful they can be in their classes,” Evans said. “Sometimes, students (of color) don’t always feel that connected. Maybe there’s a disconnect in the classroom or curriculum, where they’re not seeing themselves as much. Spaces like this give them something to keep them grounded in their buildings and to make them feel, ‘This is a place for me, as well.’”
There are about 150 students across the district involved with the Black Excellence Associations so far, according to Evans. The clubs are open to students of all races, but are designed to be a safe space for students of color.
At Senior, nearly 70 students attended the initial interest meeting for the group earlier this semester, according to Daniels, a life coach at the school who also serves as the group’s adviser. Unable to find a consistent meeting space that was large enough to hold the entire group, she has been meeting with them in small groups for the past few weeks.
“Working as an educator, I realize that there are gaps that need to be filled, so I’m glad to be able to be providing that support for these students,” she said.
Senior’s Black Excellence Association is planning a “spirit week” to be held in April, which will include various dress-up days, along with an open mic night where students can share poetry, music or other creative reflections. The Black historical figures they were discussing at Wednesday’s meeting are part of an upcoming gallery project, where each student will prepare a presentation and poster on an individual to be shared in some type of public forum later this semester.
“A lot of people here at school don’t understand the importance of Black history,” said sophomore Black Excellence Association member Aariel Williams. “Sometimes, it can be challenging learning more about your culture … so this group is a place where you can get involved and actually communicate with other Black people.”
In addition to hosting cultural activities and outings, the groups also will include accountability incentives to encourage class attendance and help students identify areas of potential academic improvement. Black Excellence Association members will sign a “promise to improve” contract and have periodic check-ins with their advisers to track their progress toward academic and personal goals.
“We’re hoping to offer some mentorship and leadership opportunities to create well-rounded and culturally confident individuals across the district,” Evans said.
