A Dubuque County man arrested in a prostitution sting was recently sentenced to two years of probation.
Kevin M. Bockenstedt, 42, of Sherrill, Iowa, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Bockenstedt must pay a $4,500 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge, according to Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Bockenstedt was one of 11 men charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 8 and 9.
Court documents filed in the cases state, "The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services."
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive. Court documents state that Bockenstedt "purchased or offered to purchase another person's services as a partner in a sex act in the amount of $125."
Seven other men arrested in the sting have been sentenced to probation, and the three other cases are pending.