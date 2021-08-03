Dubuque City Council members took the following notable action during their meeting Monday:
Stump removal
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to recognize the awarding of a contract for the removal of 108 tree stumps for $98,002.25 to G & R Tree Service.
Background: The city is working to remove hundreds of tree stumps on city property left when crews cut down ash trees affected by the invasive emerald ash borer. In the first phase of the stump removal effort, 108 stumps across the city will be removed, and any abutting sidewalks damaged in that process will be replaced. G & R Tree Service submitted the lowest of six bids received by the city for the work.
What’s next: City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the company should begin removing stumps this week. Property owners living adjacent to any stumps to be removed will be notified ahead of time. A full list of the locations of stumps to be removed this year can be viewed with this story at telegraphherald.com.
Arts grants
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve awarding $250,700 in fiscal year 2022 Arts & Culture Operating Support Grants.
Background: The city received 19 applications from arts and culture organizations seeking operational support grants. A three-person panel, independent of the city and the Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission, reviewed the applications and recommended which organizations should receive funding, along with recommending funding levels.
What’s next: All 19 applicants were recommended for grant funding, with amounts ranging from $400 to $30,000. Organizations awarded more than $20,000 each included Creative Adventure Lab, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Dubuque Museum of Art, The Grant Opera House, Dubuque County Historical Society and Legion-Aires Drum & Bugle Corps.
Trail project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a construction contract for the Bee Branch Railroad Culvert Trail Project.
Background: The city is in the midst of constructing new culverts under the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks to improve the Bee Branch’s flood-mitigation capacity. City officials now plan to install 5,853 square feet of concrete trail extending through box culverts under the tracks near Garfield Avenue to connect both the upper and lower Bee Branch Creek trail systems.
The lowest bid for the project of $444,735 by Tricon General Construction brings the total project cost to $550,640, about $3,500 below the initial project cost estimates. The project will be paid for through a $175,000 federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, along with $375,640 in state sales tax increment funding.
What’s next: City officials intend to have the project completed by Oct. 31 in order to coincide with the completion of the culvert project.