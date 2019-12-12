The board of directors of Dubuque-based Flexsteel Industries Inc. this week declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share.

It is payable Jan. 6 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 20, according to a press release.

The announcement marks the 312th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Last quarter’s dividend also was 22 cents per share.

The company is a designer, manufacturer, importer and marketer of upholstered and wood furniture for the residential, recreational vehicle, office, hospitality and health care markets.

