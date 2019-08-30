The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dashay M. Jackson, 25, of 534 Lincoln Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $6,000 from the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between 11:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
- Latricia R. Reed, 30, of 717 Caledonia Place, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $4,000 from the 700 block of Caledonia Place sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 22, and midnight Wednesday.
- James A. Haupert, 18, of 2415 White St., reported the theft of a cellphone worth $500 from his residence sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.