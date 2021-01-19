University of Illinois Extension and Outreach will host a free webinar series on basic financial topics.
“Let’s Talk Money” is an eight-week series that will provide participants with strategies to help them understand spending habits, debt management, credit scores and other topics, according to a press release. The sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly topics include:
- Who are you with money? Matching values and goals to decision making (Feb. 2).
- How much is too much debt (Feb. 9).
- Fair access to credit (Feb. 16).
- Debt repayment strategies (Feb. 23).
- Credit scores revealed (March 2).
- Secrets for financial success (March 9).
- Framing biases, overcoming hurdles (March 16).
- Make your savings grow (March 23).
To register, visit go.illinois.edu/TalkMoney.