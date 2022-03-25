February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
• Benjamin M. Duggan, 22; second-offense possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 11; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
• Cherie A. Hentges, 36; child endangerment; Aug. 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Kasey E. Keleher, 33; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, one year in a residential facility, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Vernon L. Key, 33; domestic assault and violation of protective order; Nov. 6 and Jan. 22; 37-day jail sentence, with 23 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
• Justin E. Krohmer, 40; possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 18; 365-day jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
• Randy L. Murphy, 30; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 13; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Trevonte T. Norris, 28; second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct; Nov. 11; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and drug court.
• Martese D. Ross; 27; domestic assault; Feb. 17, 2021; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Hamilton Samson, 41; forgery and possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 20; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.