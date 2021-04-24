GALENA, Ill. — A man this week pleaded not guilty to murder charges accusing him of killing his girlfriend’s husband in Hanover.
Levi T.J. Meyers, 35, is charged in the Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated battery. All the murder charges relate to the death of Keith A. Heidenreich, 48, of Freeport.
At a hearing this week, Meyers’ attorneys also requested to reduce his $2 million bail, but the motion was denied. Meyers’ next hearing is set for May 27.
The girlfriend of Meyers and wife of Heidenreich, Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, has been charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice. She also made a court appearance this week, and her next court appearance is set for Thursday, April 29.
The body of Keith Heidenreich was found on March 10 in the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing, about four miles north of Savanna.
Investigators believe his death was linked to “incidents” that took place inside the residence of Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich in Hanover, but few other details have been released.
Court documents state only that Meyers “without lawful justification and with the intent to kill, struck Keith A. Heidenreich about the body, thereby causing (his) death” and that Meyers struck Heidenreich “about the body multiple times.”
Meyers then allegedly drove Keith Heidenreich’s body to Carroll County and put it into the water.
Court documents state that Danielle Heidenreich attempted to “destroy, conceal, alter or disguise physical evidence” of the killing and lied to investigators about the circumstances of her husband’s death.