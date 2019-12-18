BELLEVUE, Iowa — Jurors recently awarded nearly $2.2 million to the family of a Bellevue nursing home resident who filed a wrongful-death lawsuit.
Mill Valley Care Center has been ordered to pay $800,000 for actual negligence damages and $1.37 million in punitive damages to the children of Jeanette Konrady, a former resident of the facility who died in January 2016.
“We’re happy that someone finally listened to the family,” said attorney Presley Henningsen, who represented the family.
According to court documents, Konrardy, 84, fell off the toilet Jan. 19, 2016. An incident report suggests a Mill Valley staffer was “not more than two to three feet” from Konrardy, who fell while the staffer had turned away briefly to pick up some socks.
Konrardy was treated for a head wound at the facility and was taken to a Dubuque hospital, where she was diagnosed with a cervical fracture, according to court documents. Konrardy was transferred to Dubuque’s Luther Manor on Jan. 22, where she died two days later.
Jurors determined that Mill Valley staff was negligent in relation to Konrardy’s fall. They also found “the conduct of the Mill Valley Care Center constituted willful and wanton disregard for the rights or safety” of Konrardy.
Contacted by the Telegraph Herald, Mill Valley Care Center Administrator James Harkness provided a written statement saying company officials were “surprised and disappointed” by the verdict.
“Mill Valley Care Center recognizes the sudden passing of a resident is difficult and painful for family members,” the statement reads. “We again express our condolences. However, the plaintiffs’ demand for between $16 million and $40 million from the jury was simply unacceptable to Mill Valley. We will continue to examine the jury’s decision and are pursuing post-trial motions at this time.”