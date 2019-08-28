Gabbard takes presidential campaign break for Army training

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A Democratic presidential candidate will make her first visit to Dubuque next week. 

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, will participate in Dubuque's Labor Day parade at 9:30 am. Monday, Sept. 2. She then will host a meet-and-greet-event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St., No. 105. 

Gabbard, who is a major in the Army National Guard, was elected in 2012. She is among a field of more than 20 Democrats hoping to secure the party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. 

