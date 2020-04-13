Dubuque residents soon could have faster, more reliable wireless service across portions of the city.
Verizon plans to move ahead with “small cell” installation at Creston and Rosemont streets, according to city documents. The project was proposed in 2018, but it was delayed at the behest of City Council members who had been contacted by residents concerned about potential health impacts.
Council members at the time expressed concerns about the new 5G technology being deployed. The technology allows the transmission of larger amounts of data using higher “millimeter” wavelengths.
State and federal regulations prevent local governments from regulating the placement of equipment to prevent a patchwork of restrictions that could impede a national rollout of telecommunication expansion. Verizon, however, agreed to delay installation.
But the carrier recently told the city that it plans to proceed, and city officials signed off an easement across city property in Flora Park to allow Verizon to install underground utilities to operate nearby small cell equipment.
City and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. officials since have confirmed with the carrier that none of the requested small cell installations to date in Dubuque use the 5G millimeter technology. Rather, they will use existing wavelengths designed to augment existing wireless systems and technologies.
No health risks have been linked to the technology.
About the size of a small suitcase, the small cell devices serve as “spokes” collecting and pushing local data back to the “hub” of a larger, traditional cell tower to augment and boost existing wireless network coverage, according to Dave Lyons, GDDC sustainable innovation consultant.
Verizon, AT&T and U.S. Cellular all have active small cell deployment in Dubuque.
Dubuque’s topography makes it difficult for line-of-sight wireless communication. An ambulance or police vehicle needing to maintain a wireless connection to receive and transmit data, such as to a hospital, might lose its signal in certain parts of the city, Lyons added.
Small cells might also play an important role in autonomous vehicles in the future, said city civil engineer Dave Ness.
Employees at Rainbo Oil Co.’s Kerper Boulevard location were routinely plagued by dropped calls and weak or no signal in parts of the building.
“I would literally have to stand in certain spots and hope my phone call wouldn’t drop,” said company IT Director Robert Smith. “The cellphone coverage in the area was god-awful.”
Since the deployment of small cell equipment over the past two years, wireless service in the area “has been pretty seamless,” Smith said. “And with 5G technology coming, small cells will be all over the city, and they’ve also been proven safe as well.”