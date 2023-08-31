A local musician helped kick off a fundraising campaign for local nonprofits by singing the praises of the impact of the annual initiative.
“I’m passionate about it; it’s good work,” said Joie Wails.
The Dubuque-based performer is co-chairing the 2023-2024 campaign of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States with another recognizable voice, Gary Dolphin.
“They both have some great ideas for fundraising,” said Danielle Leibfried, president and CEO of the local United Way.
Dolphin, the broadcaster known as the “Voice of the Hawkeyes,” could not attend the local United Way’s kickoff breakfast event Wednesday because of University of Iowa duties.
Joie Wails attended the event and performed as the 200 people in attendance began to arrive at Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room. She also spoke about her personal connection to raising funds for community needs.
“It’s something that pulls on my heartstrings because as a kid, I benefited (from United Way) because they contributed to an organization that was helping my family as I was growing up,” she said. “I don’t think people realize the reach that United Way has.”
The campaign seeks to raise $1.3 million to help fund a grant process to address community needs.
“Last year, we hit our goal, which was $1.2 million,” Leibfried said. “We hit that at the very end of the year. We kind of pulled our community together and said, ‘Hey, we need some help.’”
Leibfried said many nonprofits have struggled to raise funds in recent years.
“We were really grateful to the community for stepping up and helping us reach that goal (last year),” Leibfried said. “We know if we don’t (reach the goal), our local nonprofits are really going to be impacted.”
In recent years, the local United Way implemented a fully competitive, two-year grant process that addresses community needs in the areas of health, education and financial stability. The campaign helps fund 33 partner organizations and directly assists about 55,000 people annually living in all or portions of 10 area counties in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. The next grant cycle will open for applications in January 2024.
“I can’t say enough about United Way,” said Jennifer Walker, director of special programs for East Central Intergovernmental Association and its subsidiary, Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa.
Walker said United Way funds help her organization provide services to reduce local homelessness.
“We operate (our homeless services) about 95% on federal grants that have very restrictive rules, so what we have from United Way is less restrictive,” Walker said. “It’s the money that gives us flexibility to provide what we need to some of our clients. Last year we housed 154 people.”