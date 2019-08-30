Two of Iowa’s foremost Republicans spent Thursday evening sharing personal anecdotes and inspirations during an informal discussion and fundraiser for the Republican Party of Iowa in Dubuque.
More than 60 people purchased tickets for the event at Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., to hear from U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, of Clear Lake.
They discussed such topics as their parents’ roles in their political careers and their fears of what would come next should Democrats win big in 2020.
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann began the informal format a couple of years ago to put a more personal face on elected officials. He served as emcee Thursday night.
During the event, he asked Grassley how it felt to have the ear of President Donald Trump.
Grassley said Trump was very accessible and called being in close contact “challenging” but “enjoyable.”
“He likes to interject in the middle of your sentences,” he said. “And it’s difficult for me to finish a thought before I get interrupted. But sometimes that interruption is something like this — ‘How are the farmers doing in Iowa? How are we doing on ethanol?’”
But, he said, Trump’s style allows for getting things done during private meetings that can’t get done in the U.S. Senate.
He spoke of his mother being a suffragette and her influence in always discussing politics, policy and history at the dinner table with Grassley’s father.
Both Grassley and Upmeyer spoke of their shared relationship with Upmeyer’s father, Del Stromer, Iowa’s speaker of the House in the early 1980s and a close cohort with Grassley.
When Grassley would fly to Des Moines from Washington, D.C., Stromer would pick him up at the airport and Grassley would stay at the family home.
The room was full of laughter at moments, as the leaders cut loose among their supporters. But both shared concerns they would have if Democrats have a strong showing in the next election.
“If we fail at holding the majority, the first thing to go would be the collective bargaining bill, where we put it back to having people negotiate for wages, but not for everything under the sun which we saw before,” Upmeyer said. “Your taxes would go up immediately, as well. We’ve wanted to keep it in your pockets. You spend it better than we do.”
Of particular concern to Grassley is a potential presidential win by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
“If it’s Warren, it would be government taking over everything,” he said. “That would worry me the most. What has made America great is we have the principle of limited government. In most countries, the government tells you what your rights are. … We get our rights from nature. Or in my case, I get them from God.”
Tickets to the event were $50 per person, or $75 per couple.
Kaufmann said that the informal format was a hit. Attendees agreed.
“It’s totally awesome to see Sen. Grassley and our speaker in a relaxed setting,” said Alexis Lundgren, chairwoman of the Dubuque County Republican Party.
Outside the hotel, more than 30 members of Indivisible Dubuque and local Democrats picketed against general Republican policies at both the state and federal levels, drawing people from as far away as Cedar Rapids.
“We are constituents, but he doesn’t listen to us,” said Helen Varner, who kept up a regular chant of “Grassley, do your job.” “Instead, he listens to Trump.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, joined the crowd.
“The fundamental irony is you have a group coming here with their big guns to raise money from special interests,” he said. “We’re going to stick to the voters rather than laundering our support through the donor class.”