Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, (center) speaks with Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson (far left) and area union organizer Tom Townsend (far right) at Dubuque Night in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
DES MOINES — Dubuque’s civic and business leaders met with lawmakers Wednesday in Des Moines to lobby for their interests and check in on the progress of legislation that would impact them.
Nearly 200 people turned out to the Dubuque Night in Des Moines reception following a day full of local representatives touring the Iowa State Capitol and meeting with state officials. The day serves as an opportunity for Dubuque stakeholders to remind lawmakers about the bills and efforts that matter most to them and the ones they want to see rejected.
Ahead of the current legislative session, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce — which organizes Dubuque Night in Des Moines — had a list of priorities topped by workforce development, but also including providing more financial assistance for child care providers, maintaining a business-friendly corporate tax rate, protecting tax credits and other financing options that have benefited local businesses and bringing more regular commercial air service to Dubuque Regional Airport.
On Wednesday, the chamber distributed to lawmakers and other government officials lists of specific bills its members believe would benefit workforce and economic development or the state’s tax structure. Most are bills that have not moved quickly, as they are tax or budget measures that have no deadline by which they need to move through legislative committees.
Chamber Vice President of Government and External Affairs Ryan Sempf said the chamber will be watching the Legislature eagerly in the next few weeks.
“There are some really positive bills out there regarding workforce — like (increasing) the Workforce Housing Tax Credit and (creating) a workforce grant and incentive program,” he said. “The chamber has talked about meeting to talk about attracting more people to Dubuque right out of college. That program would help that happen, allow people to put down roots for a year or two.”
The bill that would create that grant program, which would support efforts to bring workers into the state, has been introduced and assigned to the House Appropriations Committee.
Sempf said the chamber also was pleased with recently passed legislation that caps the amount of noneconomic damages that can be awarded in medical malpractice lawsuits and was encouraged by similar tort reform related to the trucking industry, which he said would be big for Dubuque as a “logistics hub.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said she had been happy with the session’s momentum in improving areas the chamber prioritized, alongside more socially conservative policy bills that have caused controversy and received more public attention.
“We’re at a good, steady pace, and we haven’t been able to do all of this for two or three years with the pandemic,” she said of the Legislature’s work this session. “So some people are saying, ‘Is this typical? Is it always this fast?’ But I would say this reminds me of my first session in 2017. We had a lot of big things to tackle, and so we did.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she had been disappointed by most efforts to improve workforce development in the 2023 session so far.
“In terms of workforce, the solutions coming out of the statehouse are lowering standards and qualifications,” she said. “Instead of making sure people are getting better education to get a higher paying job, we continue to underfund schools. We’re not seeing any of that (workforce development) in policy bills, anyway. Maybe we will get something in the budget.”
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he continues to have concerns about state proposals to restrict local governments’ authority to levy property taxes and to put local option sales taxes under the Legislature’s control. But he also said he had been pleased with Republican leaders’ willingness to hear cities out.
“I met recently with (Iowa Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs) and other Iowa mayors,” Cavanagh said of the Senate Ways and Means Committee chair. “He was willing to listen and did listen. Those conversations are happening. Property tax and sales tax are huge for us. But there are all kinds of things I can disagree with as a person, but as a mayor, developing those relationships so they work is key.”
Lundgren said she knows local governments are concerned about taxes but that the Legislature has the right and responsibility to relieve tax burdens.
“Cities and counties certainly don’t love it when we make a change, when we talk property tax reform and those kinds of things,” she said. “But the constitution gives us the right to give them the authority to tax, and so it’s just part of what we have to do.”
