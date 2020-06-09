Dubuque City Council members will make racial equity a centerpiece of their conversations when they meet later this year to discuss city priorities.
“We know it’s going to be a long-term process,” Mayor Roy Buol said Monday. “We hope much of it can be accomplished short term, but it’s going to be a long time to reverse all these years … of racist thought not only in the city of Dubuque but in this country.”
Council members on Monday unanimously approved a resolution denouncing racism and pledging to prioritize racial equity in their goal-setting sessions in August. In those annual sessions, council members establish priorities for the next fiscal year.
Reached ahead of Monday’s meeting, council members offered a variety of ideas that could be explored in the coming months, such as an examination of Dubuque’s policing practices and efforts to bring more low- and moderate- income housing to town.
“We need to figure out what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong because I’m sure there’s plenty of both,” said Council Member Ric Jones.
Buol said the initiatives could include efforts to increase the diversity of city employees and incentivizing the construction of more low- and moderate-income housing.
“We’re going to have some really tangible short-term goals and long-term goals that will really, I think, move the city forward,” he said.
Council Member Laura Roussell said it will be important for council members to listen for ideas from citizens to make impactful changes.
“I think that it’s going to be important to have the conversations with the community first before deciding what you want to do, rather than assuming what people want or need, to make sure that we’ve reached out and learn what people are saying,” she said.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he is pleased by the prospect of the city taking steps to address racial inequities during the goal-setting session. However, he said he is also interested in seeing some action taken now.
“You want to start moving on some of this now because talk is good, discussion is good, but this needs to lead to action,” he said.
He would like to clearly identify the local issues and where council members can create change. He said it will be important to review police use-of-force practices, but examining how racism impacts lives also must include looking at issues such as poverty and health.
Council Member David Resnick said goal-setting sessions will be the right time for discussions about racial equity because the council will have time to listen, engage and formulate a possible plan of action.
“I think we need to really listen and try to make concrete steps that we can do together,” he said.