Four presidential candidates will host a total of five local events in the coming days, including three in Dubuque.
The slate kicks off with former Vice President Joe Biden, who will hold an event at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Johnson’s Restaurant & Reception Hall, 916 N. High St. in Elkader. Doors will open at 1 p.m.
To register to attend the event, visit https://bit.ly/34NMXrF.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, will be the next candidate in the area, hosting a gathering at 8 p.m. Friday at Riverbend Pub & Grill, 121 S. Franklin St. in Manchester. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. RSVP at https://bit.ly/34HrtwB.
Two more candidates will be in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer will host an event at 9 a.m. Saturday at Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 Tenth St., Suite 101. RSVP at https://bit.ly/34LRcnL.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, will host an event at noon Saturday at Grand River Center. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. RSVP at https://bit.ly/380BNSo.
And on Sunday, Dec. 8, Booker will come to Dubuque. He will host an event at 1:30 p.m. at Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Doors will open at 1 p.m. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2rMGRsZ.