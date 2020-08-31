DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Sunday morning in Lafayette County.
Jessica S. Crall, 43, of Beloit, reported minor injuries, according to Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill.
A press release issued by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department states that Crall was following a group of motorcyclists on Lafayette County F in Fayette Township at 11:20 a.m., when her motorcycle’s brakes locked up, causing the motorcycle to tip over and slide into another motorcycle, operated by Anthony A. Bradt, 51, of Beloit.