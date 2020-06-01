PEOSTA, Iowa — ATV and UTV enthusiasts recently spoke to the Peosta City Council to advocate for the vehicles use on city streets.
“Now that the county roads are open because the (county) supervisors did us a good deed, we want the city to follow suit and let people enjoy the great outdoors,” said Jesse Begle, an all-terrain-vehicle owner and former Peosta City Council member.
Begle and other enthusiasts spoke during the meeting about the county supervisors’ decision last year to permit ATVs and UTVs on most county roadways in hopes that it would push city officials to pass a similar ordinance in Peosta.
“It’s for recreation,” Begle said. “You are just going out to get some fresh air. It’s similar to the motorcycle crowd that goes for a cruise and meets up with some friends.”
He presented documents from 11 local businesses supporting the ordinance, but council members said they need more time to meet with residents and assess how traffic patterns will change when construction along U.S. 20 and the Southwest Arterial is complete.
“My main concern right now is they are going to start the construction on Swiss Valley Road and Highway 20, and that is going to be an upset for the whole area,” said Council Member Karen Lyons. “Peosta traffic is bad, (and) it’s not safe. With construction going on, I would like us to not do much of anything until they get the Southwest Arterial open, and they get the construction done.”
City officials advised the supporters to meet with county officials, as well as those from cities where the vehicles are allowed, to put together a sample ordinance to present at a future council meeting.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said it is a great time to have the conversation as the city looks to expand its parks and other outdoor amenities, but it is unclear what effects allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets will have on already congested roads.
“I think it is a good conversation, but difficult, because Peosta is very different from the other communities it is implemented in,” she said. “Our industrial park is what we are. What we know is we cannot do anything to jeopardize that. We need to spend some more time looking at potential friction points with ATVs and semi trucks.”