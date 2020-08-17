PEOSTA, Iowa — A group of Peosta Elementary School teachers started setting up shop in brand new classrooms two weeks ago.
Now that work is wrapping up on a six-classroom addition, teachers and students have room to spread out.
“(The classrooms) look fabulous,” Principal Melissa O’Brien said. “The teachers are just so thrilled, and so thrilled that it’s in time to start the new school year.”
The new addition to Peosta Elementary is among numerous renovation, construction and other school improvement projects awaiting area students as they return to class for a new school year.
Dubuque County projects
The $2.3 million Peosta Elementary addition will house fifth-grade and special-education students and provide more space for the growing elementary school.
“It is going to be a fabulous space for our fifth-graders and our special-education students,” O’Brien said.
Other projects in the Western Dubuque Community School District include the renovation of two classrooms at Cascade Junior/Senior High School. That will accommodate the move of sixth-graders from Cascade Elementary School to the junior/senior high.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts also noted that additions to Dyersville and Epworth elementary schools were completed in January, and while they were used to some extent earlier this year, this fall will be the first time they are fully occupied.
In Dubuque Community Schools, work largely has wrapped up on a project to add 39 additional parking spots at Hempstead High School, bringing the total to 690 spaces for students and staff. The approximately $201,000 project aims to help alleviate tight parking availability at the school.
“That will allow the students to be in our lot, get more cars off the side streets,” said Bill Burkhart, the district’s buildings and grounds manager.
District officials also took advantage of monthslong building closures during the COVID-19 pandemic to put new roofs on sections of Marshall, Table Mound, Bryant, Sageville and Kennedy elementary schools.
Other Dubuque school projects include:
- Light remodeling in the administration office at the Alta Vista Campus
- Parking lot and storm- water improvements at Irving Elementary School
- A new PA and bell system at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School
- New paint on the guest bleachers at Dubuque Senior High School.
At Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, a new courtyard has been added between the north wings of Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School. It features a paved circle with rock seating areas, along with pathways and landscaping.
Other districts
Other area schools also are wrapping up a bevy of school improvement projects.
In Easton Valley Community Schools, officials are readying to reopen a renovated elementary school in Miles, Iowa. The project includes a new lower elementary wing, along with a new library, music and art rooms and commons area and a safe and secure entrance and office area. The old lower elementary wing has been renovated to use as office space and for programs such as guidance and special education.
“With everything going on, this is just extremely exciting, to be able to welcome people back to a beautiful, brand-new building,” Superintendent Chris Fee said.
Students in the Monticello (Iowa) Community School District will come back to a new middle school building serving fifth through eighth grades. The high school has a remodeled entrance, exterior improvements and new gym bleachers. There is also a new softball complex and auditorium storage space.
“We’ve changed our district a lot, so we’re ready to roll,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said.
Meanwhile, work continues on an upgrade to the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District’s athletic facilities, which is expected to be ready by the end of October.
Improvements include a new track, turf football field, baseball and softball fields, concessions stand, restrooms and playground. The work is expected to cost about $2.8 million, Superintendent John Costello said.
“It’s going to be really nice for our community,” he said.
Other area school projects:
- Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District: New security camera system, new lighting and ceiling tiles and a refinished and repainted main gym floor in the middle/high school building.
- Belmont (Wis.) Community School District: New floors, lighting and ceilings in elementary classrooms; updated, ADA-compliant restrooms; new lighting and ventilation system for the ag shop, along with new welders, a car hoist, computers and woodworking equipment.
- Edgewood-Colesburg (Iowa) Community School District: Security upgrades with cameras on school main doors, automatic locks on entrances and switches to alert office staff when certain doors are open; new equipment and surfacing for the elementary playground.
- Galena, Ill., school district: Heating, ventilation and air conditioning. improvements at the primary school.
- Iowa-Grant School District in Livingston, Wis.: High school drainage and pavement project with the addition of a storm sewer, curb replacement and continuation of a sidewalk.
- Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District: New carpet and wall repairs in middle school classrooms.
- Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue, Iowa: Restructured high school entrance to create a foyer so guests can speak with office staff without having access to the whole building.
- MFL MarMac Community School District: Upgrades to the middle school including remodeled bathrooms and an ADA-accessible area in the old gym
- Platteville (Wis.) School District: Refinished parking lots at the middle and high schools.
- Potosi (Wis.) School District: New painting and sound system in the high school gym, updated high school bathrooms and updated flooring.
- Shullsburg (Wis.) School District: New, secure entrance to the upper elementary and main office.
- S
tockton, Ill., school district: Repairs to the parking lot between the middle and high schools; in the process of repairing floors and replacing doors damaged after a water main break at the middle school.