A Dubuque performance from a group made up of classic rock legends has been moved to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The June 25 performance from Kings of Chaos at Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage has been postponed to Sept. 5, according to a press release. Other shows scheduled for this summer could be moved as well.
Kings of Chaos features Dee Snider, who gained fame as Twisted Sister’s frontman, and Sebastian Bach, the voice of Skid Row. The band is rounded out by veterans of groups including Guns ‘n’ Roses, Ratt and Black Label Society.