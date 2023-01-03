A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 65 days in jail and two years of probation after he allegedly dragged another man with a vehicle.
Jamir J. Jordan, 33, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault causing injury and child endangerment. He initially was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon but pleaded guilty to the amended charge.
Jordan will receive credit for time already served in jail, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that Jordan went to Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque on Sept. 26 to talk to his ex-girlfriend. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding his ex-girlfriend’s son when he and the woman started arguing.
The woman told police that Jordan put his vehicle into reverse and drove backward quickly, causing the tires to squeal. He then drove forward quickly, causing the tires to squeal again.
“As (the woman) was attempting to catch the car, Jordan continued to drive back and forth, refusing to let (the woman) reach her child, who was still on Jordan’s lap,” documents state.
The woman’s father arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan.
“As (the man) reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve (the boy), Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging (the man) down the road for approximately 50 yards, causing injury to (the man’s) leg,” documents state.
Jordan then drove to the end of the road, stopped, and “tossed (the boy) into the grass” before taking off in the vehicle, documents state.