Platteville pickleball players swinging for new complex

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — An association of pickleball devotees envisions a new complex in Platteville, serving as one of the first dedicated outdoor pickleball facilities in the region.
The newly formed Platteville Area Pickleball Association is working with the city to develop plans for eight courts in Legion Park that would allow up to 32 “picklers” to play simultaneously.
“There are a lot of people in Platteville that don’t know about the game, that as soon as they find out about it, they are going to love it,” said Mike Hefty, a PAPA steering committee member. “I think it will explode here in Platteville once we get a facility built.”
PAPA’s about 60 members hope to receive authorization from the Common Council later this month and kick off a fundraising campaign for the $250,000 to $300,000 venture.
The group already garnered $92,000 and is requesting that the city contribute $50,000.
The courts would be located southwest of the newly constructed Broske Center in Legion Park and include a patio and pavilion. PAPA hopes to have it completed by September.
Reputed to be the fastest-growing recreational sport in North America, pickleball attracted more than 3.3 million participants in 2019 — a nearly 10% increase from 2016, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
The game combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong. Less physically demanding than tennis and played on a smaller court, the sport fosters social interaction and is popular among retirees.
“You can pick up a paddle, someone can tell you the rules, and in 15 to 20 minutes, you have it down to where you can play,” Hefty said.
Platteville added the activity to the city’s recreation programming catalog in 2013, but spaces to play are limited.
The city’s Westview Park offers a retrofitted tennis court, while a lined basketball court in Memorial Park adds another four.
“There’s not really a great outdoor space for them to play that is dedicated that doesn’t require them to set up nets on their own every time,” said Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters recently at a Common Council meeting.
The Platteville Armory could accommodate three courts, but the Wisconsin Army National Guard disallowed the facility for recreation with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pickleball players made do outdoors over the summer. Between games, they developed plans. Their efforts are being assisted by Inspiring Community, a local nonprofit organization.
Common Council Member Isaac Shanley, who lives across the street from Legion Park, said he supports the project. He estimated that aside from a handful of special events, the location goes unused the majority of the year.
“It’s one more sport … that we can add to our recreation department and also when we’re going out advertising to the city for people who want to move here,” Shanley said.