The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kobe S. Clemens, 19, of 1550 Douglas St., was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of fourth-
- degree criminal mischief and a warrant charging second-
- degree harassment.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 34, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 2, was
- arrested at 7:57 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Bluff Street on charges of assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Brimeyer assaulted Sharon E. Stratton, 63, of 2160 Carter Road, at 7:32 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Washington Square.
- The Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at
- 1160 Seippel Road reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to an interior door window at about 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
- BP Amoco, 1215 E. 16th St., reported a case of fraud involving the theft of $676 between 1:50 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Michael J. Radtke, 41, of 2244 Francis St., reported the theft of items worth $2,000 at about 8:05 a.m. Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road.