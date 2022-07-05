EPWORTH, Iowa The Epworth Fire Department holds its 74th annual Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 8.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight at the fire station, 191 Jacoby Drive.

The picnic raises money to help support the operations of the volunteer fire department.

The event features food and beverages, a silent auction, kids’ rides and activities and live music from 7 to 10 p.m.

