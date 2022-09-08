Police said a man assaulted his then-girlfriend and lead authorities on a high-speed chase in Dubuque in July.

Corlandis D. Chester, 35, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; second-degree harassment; eluding while participating in a felony; two counts of violation of a no-contact order and two counts of failure to appear in court.

