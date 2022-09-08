Police said a man assaulted his then-girlfriend and lead authorities on a high-speed chase in Dubuque in July.
Corlandis D. Chester, 35, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; second-degree harassment; eluding while participating in a felony; two counts of violation of a no-contact order and two counts of failure to appear in court.
Court documents state that police responded at about 5:10 p.m. July 24 to Chester’s residence. Denita L. Dixon, 34, of the same address, said her boyfriend, Chester, took her vehicle earlier in the week. She found it in the 2800 block of White Street on July 24 and was attacked by Chester when she tried to retrieve it.
Chester “assaulted her by pulling her out of the vehicle and stomping on her stomach,” according to documents.
Officers spotted Chester in the vehicle in the parking lot at 3500 Dodge St. Chester fled through the parking lot “at a high rate of speed while customers were present and did not stop,” according to documents.
Chester circled in the parking lot and drove onto Dodge Street, traveling east to the Hy-Vee gas station at 3270 Dodge St. Officers ordered Chester to exit the vehicle, but he drove away on the adjacent frontage road and ran a stop sign onto eastbound Dodge. Chester reached about 80 mph in a 45-mph zone as he drove across Julien Dubuque Bridge, weaving in and out of lanes to pass vehicles into Illinois, documents state.