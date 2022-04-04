Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque landscaping business owner has moved into a new location and soon will open a nursery selling plants and planting materials.
Jake Bohr, owner of Bohr Custom Curbing, plans to open Cornerstone Nursery on April 11 at 4101 Pennsylvania Ave. Bohr said the building previously housed Nauman Nursery before he and his brother, Joey, moved into the space about a year ago.
“My business (Bohr Custom Curbing) was in the basement, and we were fixing up the upstairs,” Jake Bohr said. “People were looking at it and wanting us to spend more money on fixing it. I’ve always had this nursery idea in the back of my mind, and I told my brother, ‘If we’re going to spend money, let’s spend it for me rather than someone else.’”
Bohr said he has been doing landscaping-related jobs in the area since he was in high school, providing lawn care services to 20 houses. Over the years, he developed an interest in plants, giving him the idea for a nursery.
The Pennsylvania Avenue location has gone through an extensive remodel, including making the space American with Disabilities Act accessible. He added that he kept the exact plans for the space under wraps until it was complete.
“Everyone was always curious about what was going on,” Bohr said. “They would be walking by and ask, ‘What is going on inside that building?’”
At the nursery, customers will be able to buy a variety of plants, including vegetables, at the garden center and greenhouse. Also, planting materials such as rock and mulch will be sold.
Bohr added that the landscaping business still will operate out of the space as well. A landscaping design team, which includes his brother, will be there to work with customers.
“We just want to be able to serve the customer from start to finish,” he said. “From the very beginning, we do the landscaping; we do the plants. It’s the total package.”
Upon opening, Cornerstone Nursery’s tentative hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to noon Sundays. Bohr said these hours might change, and he is considering staying open later one night per week.