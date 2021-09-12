An upcoming celebration of German heritage will raise money for a 40-acre residential camp for people with disabilities.

Dubuque Oktoberfest will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.

Admission is free but donations are accepted with proceeds supporting Camp Albrecht Acres.

The event features live German music, polka lessons, a dachshund parade and race, a stein-holding contest and food, drink and games.

