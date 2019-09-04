The Lacs

The Lacs will return to Dubuque later this year.

 Telegraph Herald

A country rap duo that has twice sold out a Dubuque casino showroom will return for a third show later this year. 

The Lacs will perform at the Q Showroom in Q Casino and Hotel at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets for the show start at $25 and can be purchased at QCasinoandHotel.com beginning at noon today or at guest services inside the casino. 

Guests must be 21 years old or older to attend the standing-room-only show. 

The duo making up The Lacs formed in 2000 in Georgia. The group blends together traditional country, southern rock and rap. 

