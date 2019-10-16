GALENA, Ill. — City of Galena officials are planning water rate increases to help offset costs of more than $3 million in planned infrastructure upgrades.
City Council members Tuesday voted unanimously to direct city officials to pursue a $1.9 million upgrade to a series of water mains on the east side of the city. They also voted to pursue a $1.29 million upgrade to the water distribution system.
“Our water infrastructure is old, and it’s really a concern for us,” said Council Member Pam Bernstein. “It’s not holding up, and there are areas that are really problematic.”
While much of the projects’ cost will be covered by a forgivable loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, rate increases are needed as well, according to Galena City Administrator Mark Moran.
City officials plan a $2.29 per-month base water rate increase, from $4.03 to $6.32, as well as a $1.04 increase to the volumetric rate — the fee charged per 1,000 gallons of usage. Those increases would need to be approved via ordinance changes at a later date.
“We never like raising rates on anything,” Moran said. “We have avoided an increase for as long as possible.”
The project on the east side of Galena involves upgrading a series of water mains primarily on Park Avenue, allowing for better pressure, water quality and firefighting capability, Moran said.
Work on that project likely will begin in spring, and will be completed in the summer. The base fee water rate increase and a 74-cents-per-1,000-gallons increase to the volumetric fee would go into effect May 1.
The second project involves the removal of a water tower on Franklin Street. City staffers recently discovered that the aging water tower could be removed without any impact to the city’s water pressure or quality.
Additional water infrastructure improvements also would be made on the west side of town.
Moran said this project still requires additional planning, and construction likely will not start until 2022. When it does, city officials will pursue an additional volumetric rate hike of 30 cents per 1,000 gallons of usage.
Moran believes the average monthly water bill will increase in May from $23.68 to $29.07. The next rate increase in 2022 would bring the average bill to $30.31.
Mayor Terry Renner said he didn’t want to raise water rates for residents, but he believes it is necessary. He pointed out that the city has not raised water rates since 2004.
“It’s been 15 years or so since we have raised them,” Renner said. “Over time, maintenance goes up, cost goes up. We are starting to feel the pinch a little bit.”