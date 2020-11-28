States will be tasked with redistricting state legislature and congressional districts next year, after this year’s decennial census, but Wisconsin is getting a head start.
After 10 years under a district map framed by a 2011 redistricting process, the Republican Party, which controlled both Wisconsin legislative chambers and the governor’s office at the time, maintains control of both chambers today. However, the state has a Democrat in the top statewide seat with Gov. Tony Evers, elected in 2018.
The Wisconsin State Assembly is responsible for passing district maps every 10 years, but they are subject to gubernatorial veto.
With this split control in place, Evers created a nonpartisan People’s Maps Commission this year to create and propose maps to the Legislature, to avoid gerrymandering — the process by which one political party draws the district maps to give their party dominance in following elections.
The nine-member commission is made up of representatives from each of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts. They have been meeting virtually since last month, hosting town halls about each congressional district.
Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District — which covers 12 full counties, including Crawford and Grant counties, and parts of six others — was the focus of a meeting Nov. 19.
One featured guest in the meeting was Jordan Ellenburg, a mathematics professor at the University of Wisconsin- Madison and an affiliate of the Election Research Center.
“There is not going to be some theorem or calculation that we can do to tell you exactly what is fair and what is not — that is going to require political questions, philosophical questions and ethical questions, but it will also involve math questions, too,” he told the group.
To that point, he demonstrated problems with Wisconsin’s current map by tracking impacts of gerrymandering through a scatterplot of statewide election data from 2002 to present.
During public input, residents from all over Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District weighed in.
District resident Leon Radant was one of several on the call who called for Wisconsin to move to the “Iowa model.”
In the 1980 session of the Iowa State Legislature, lawmakers passed a law that gave the authority to what is now known as the Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan bill drafting department, to create proposed districting maps each decade, for legislative and gubernatorial approval. Though there have been attempts since, that process has never been changed. It would have needed to be changed by the 2020 Legislative Session to take effect by the 2021 redistricting.
This has been lauded by many as a kind of ideal for nonpartisan redistricting.
“In my caucus, I’m kind of a rarity in that I support nonpartisan redistricting like the Iowa model,” said Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville. “I co-authored the bill to go to that model since I’ve been in office.”
But, Novak said he assumed the Republicans will draw and pass their own map, then Evers will veto it and it will be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
In Illinois, the state Legislature and governor have control of their redistricting process as well. But, with Democrats controlling both chambers and the governor’s office, less gridlock is likely.