Authorities say a man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
Benjamin J. Gourley, 20, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Gourley was traveling south on U.S. 61/151 near the Ninth Street exit at 4:03 p.m. Saturday when he lost control and struck the median.
A fundraising website for Gourley’s medical bills has been created at gofundme.com/f/help-ben-gourley.
The page describes Gourley’s injuries as “road rash covering most of his body, along with a lot of stitches covering his face.”
Police are investigating the crash.