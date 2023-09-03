Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DUNDEE, Iowa — A Delaware County beach is among several Iowa beaches where state officials are advising against swimming this weekend.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is advising against swimming at Backbone Beach at Backbone State Park in Dundee after a recent test showed increased bacteria levels.
DNR officials test water quality at all state park beaches weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when public swimming is typically allowed.
Advisories then are listed online for beaches with unsafe conditions that could lead to infection or skin irritation.
Swimmers hoping to safely hit the water over Labor Day weekend can find a list of water conditions at all public beaches statewide online at bit.ly/IAswim.
