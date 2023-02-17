Battle for the Bluff Rodeo
Today and Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. both days. Bull riding, bareback bronc riding and saddle bronc riding. Saturday is “Kids Day,” with activities for children starting at 5:30 p.m. They can learn how to throw a lasso and participate in stick horse races. Admission: $26 for attendees 15 and older, and $10 for 14 and younger. Tickets and more information: www.fiveflagscenter.com.
Winter Carnival Weekend
Today through Sunday, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill.
2 to 8 p.m. today, 12:15 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 12:15 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The annual outdoor winter celebration features activities for the whole family. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. Costs for some events. Complete event schedule: www.eagleridge.com. More information: 815-777-5000.
Great Backyard Bird Count Workshop
Saturday, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area
10:30 a.m. The center will host a bird identification workshop that will include a short presentation on bird identification and tools, followed by bird ID practice inside the nature center. Weather permitting, attendees are welcome to participate on a slow hike to practice. Bird guides and binoculars will be available to borrow. All ages are welcome, but children are required to have a guardian present. Admission: Free. Register at: https://bit.ly/3S2gkA0. More information: 563-556-0620.
Cassville Snow Fest
Saturday, Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville, Wis.
Noon to 5 p.m. There will be ice skating, sledding and other winter games. The soup cook-off will take place from noon to 4 p.m., and attendees can taste the soups, cheese and crackers for $8 per person. There also will be an all-day “snow bar” serving hot chocolate, mulled wine and other drinks. More information: facebook.com/explorecassville/events.
Flea & Antique Frenzy
Sunday, Grand Ballroom, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will be in a new location this year — the grand ballroom. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: $2 per person. More information: 563-588-1406.
Audible Visions at Galena Center for the Arts
Sunday, Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
2 p.m. The Galena-based nonprofit will offer audio description guided tours of the center’s newest galley for visitors with vision loss. Admission: Free, but donations welcome. More information: 815-402-3111.
