Though 2022 saw the deaths of hundreds of special tri-state residents, here is a selection of those with the most notable achievements.
Today’s story includes deaths in the first half of the year; Part 2 will run on Thursday, Dec. 29, and cover the latter half of the year.
Brian C. Busch (Sept. 4, 1978-Jan. 6, 2022) and James M. Ludlum (Jan. 29, 1952-Jan. 6, 2022) — Mineral Point firefighters Captain Brian C. Busch, 43, and James M. Ludlum, 69, were both killed in a crash Jan. 6, 2022. According to officials, a Mineral Point firetruck was driving to a call for service on U.S. 151 early that Thursday morning. The truck was trying to use an emergency crossover when it was hit by a north bound semi-tractor trailer. The firetruck caught fire and both firefighters were killed.
Gary L. Griebel (March 28, 1949–Jan. 9, 2022): Griebel served on the Bellevue Fire Department for 38 years including 14 years as chief. He was a member of the Bellevue Community School Board for 25 years, serving many years as president. He was a Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, a Hospice of Jackson County board member, St. Joseph’s School Board member and helped start Jackson County Fireman’s Association and the Jackson County 911 Board.
Clifford J. Lorenz (Oct. 3,1931–Jan. 20, 2022): He pioneered the formation of special education programs and was a founder of the Dubuque Reading Clinic, which provided developmental programs for children and adults. In 1966 he joined the faculty of Clarke College. In 1970 he was hired by Mercy Health where he held various positions including vice president. He retired from Mercy in 1991. Lorenz was active in many community organizations including: Dubuque Rotary Club, Barn Community Theater, Dubuque Arts Association, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts of America and the University of Iowa Alumni Association.
Allen D. Harves, M.D. (May 6, 1943–Jan. 31, 2022): Harves was a dermatologist for Medical Associates for 37 years. He retired on July 27, 2012. He was a member of Dubuque Noon Lions Club, Isaak Walton League and the Board of Directors at the Mount Pleasant Home. He was a master gardener and an avid volunteer for the Dubuque Arboretum.
Sister Donalda Kehoe (Feb. 3, 1927–Feb. 5, 2022): a self-proclaimed “avid, 90-something feisty Irish reader,” Sister Donalda spent her last years at Clare House in Dubuque, and banged out correspondence to dozens of people on her Royal 440 manual typewriter. Educated at Loras College, Sister Donalda served multiple schools and hospitals throughout the Midwest in her working career. She celebrated 75 years in the Franciscan sisterhood the year before she died in January, just two days after her 95th birthday.
Marita Theisen (Sept. 13, 1935–Feb. 9, 2022): The Theisen family became a philanthropic pillar of the Dubuque community, supporting hundreds of organizations such as Boys & Girls Club, Camp Courageous, Loras College and Hospice of Dubuque. Her love of children inspired the family to help establish Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square. The $1.6 million project transformed the former rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church into a child care facility.
Ken Snodgrass (May 30, 1940–Feb. 10, 2022): He spent 44 years working at Crescent Electric Supply Co., learning the skills he needed to be a programmer and eventually manage the IT department. Snodgrass was a member of Rotary Club, Toastmasters, Junior Achievement, American Red Cross and others. He helped entrepreneurs start new businesses through SCORE Dubuque. He sang in the choir at Church of the Resurrection and was active in community theater.
Jeff Sanderfield (Dec. 27, 1963–Feb. 27, 2022): A Dubuque firefighter and paramedic for 25 years, Sanderfield also taught an EMT program at the Epworth Fire Station, with clinical training conducted at the local hospitals.
Ruth Jones (Jan. 17, 1927–Feb. 27, 2022): Jones was an organist at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque from 1950 to 2003. She was part of the group that started weekly concerts held at the church on Fridays during the winter months; she also was heavily involved in P.E.O., a philanthropic organization that seeks to promote educational opportunities for women.
Rear Admiral Ronald C. Wilgenbusch, USN (ret): (Sept. 15, 1938–Feb. 25, 2022): While still in high school, Wilgenbusch enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956. He honorably served for 36 years as a surface line officer and materiel professional, with a specialty in communications. He was awarded two Navy Achievement Medals with Combat “V” and a Combat Action Ribbon for service in Vietnam.
Mark Dalsing (Aug. 20, 1966–April 15, 2022): Starting as a Dubuque patrolman in 1989, Dalsing worked his way through the ranks to chief of police in 2010, retiring just months before his death. He was an active board member of several community organizations and had been named affordable housing director at Catholic Charities, where he served until his passing.
Bob Ressler (Nov. 11, 1968–May 1, 2022): Ressler played in several bands including Brews Brothers, Derty Rice, Betty and the Headlights, Lost Image and The Pez. His longest-running, most successful gig was with the Lonely Goats, with which he spent 14 years playing and traveling. For several years, Bob and his sister Gladys Ressler ran weekly open mic nights at The Blu Room in Dubuque and volunteered with Great Midwestern Educational Theatre Co.
Ken Zeckser (March 11, 1936–June 4, 2022): Zeckser spent more than 25 years volunteering or on the board of St. Vincent de Paul Society in Dubuque and with St. Stephen’s Food Bank. He was part of the group who helped the food bank find its current location and often could be found out and about early in the morning collecting day-old food from grocery stores and then bringing it into the food bank to sort and organize.
Betty Spiegelhalter (Oct. 15, 1927–June 11, 2022): For 25 years, she owned and operated Dubuque Bowling Lanes; Dubuque Bowling Lanes had a moment in the spotlight in the 1981 film “Take This Job and Shove It,” which was shot in Dubuque.
J. Bruce Meriwether (Jan. 25, 1938–June 25, 2022): Meriwether had an illustrious local banking career and served many civic organizations and causes including local and state economic development and diversity. His public service concluded as acting president of the University of Dubuque, where he initiated the first transformation plan that helped bring the university to where it is today. He received the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award in 1993 for his outstanding contributions to the community.
