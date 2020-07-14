A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors signed onto a second rooftop concert at the Smokestack and the use of the courthouse parking lot across the street.
Smokestack held its first rooftop concert at the end of May to raise money for the musicians hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutting the venues where they typically performed.
This second concert, scheduled for July 25, will again use the county's parking lot, but also block off the stretch of 7th Street between it and the Smokestack, to be used as a beer garden and food truck stop.
This is a partnership between the Smokestack and Dubuque Main Street. After paying the musicians and venue, Dubuque Main Street — a nonprofit — will accept proceeds as a donation.
The motion passed 2-1 at a Monday board meeting, with Supervisor Ann McDonough saying for the county to approve such a social gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic would be "not well-advised."