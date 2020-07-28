DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Lafayette County nonprofit organization is hosting the fourth annual Mental Health Matters Week from Sunday to Thursday, Aug. 2 to 6.
Mental Health Matters of Lafayette County has devoted the week to mental health education, resource sharing and community building, according to a press release.
Activities have been adjusted to encourage social-distancing practices.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, a fire truck parade will take place in Darlington.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, youth yoga will take place at the park adjacent to Johnson Public Library, 131 E. Catherine St. in Darlington. Bring a blanket or mat and water.
A suicide prevention training will occur from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday online via Zoom. Sign up at www.bit.ly/3g2bqPJ.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, speaker Roger Reynolds will host a Facebook Live event about emotional awareness and self-care. To view the event, visit www.bit.ly/2CFpobX.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, adult yoga will take place at Badger Park, adjacent to Badger Mine & Museum, 279 W. Estey St. in Shullsburg.
The week concludes at 4 p.m. Thursday, with children’s yoga at Argyle-Legion Park.
For more information, call Candi Fitzsimons at 608-776-4171, Jason King at 608-776-4981 or Bridget Mouchon- Humphrey at 608-341-6608.